The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the visual effects artists at Corridor Crew attempt to polish the old visual effects from the original TRON from 1982. Plus, find out why some of the sound effects you hear in movies sound the same and other secrets about the art of sound design. And finally, Kevin James parodies the nature documentary series Planet Earth with some help from Adam Sandler.

First up, after comparing the visual effects of TRON and TRON Legacy, the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew decided to update the original visual effects from the 1982 movie to make them look a little more modern. It’s not a complete overhaul as the video’s title would have you believe, but just a little bit of a polishing of a lightcycle sequence that adds more detail while still keeping the dated charm of the original.

Next, Netflix Film Club hones in on some of the finer points of sound design in movies. This mini documentary takes a closer look at creating sound effects (including why some of the same sound effects recur frequently, such as the Wilhelm scream or a certain clap of thunder), dialogue editing, ADR, and more. They even dig a little into the mixing of all the sounds.

Finally, watch as Kevin James parodies the nature documentary series Planet Earth as narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The comedian pretends to be several Silver-Breasted Montle battling back from the brink of extinction, and none other than Sir Adam Sandler provides the soothing narration that brings it to life.