The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how VFX artists react to the original TRON from 1982 and the sequel TRON Legacy from nearly 30 years later. Plus, Netflix shows off all the Cobra Kai Easter eggs from the first and second season. And finally, Drew Barrymore reunites with her Charlie’s Angels co-star and ex-husband Tom Green.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with edition of VFX Artists React, and this time they’re focusing on the original TRON from 1982, and the 2010 sequel TRON Legacy. Watch as they compare vehicles like lightcycles and recognizers between the first film and the sequel, and learn about some of the secrets that brought the grid to life in both of the movies.

Next, Netflix has put together a video featuring all of the Easter eggs in the first two seasons of Cobra Kai that reference the film franchise that came before it. Some are subtle references to scenes and even obscure characters while others mirror some of the more famous moments from the various films. This is also a good way to catch up on the series before the third season arrives.

Finally, on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host reached out to her ex-husband Tom Green to reunite for what appears to be the first time in 20 years. With the offbeat comedian who became famous on MTV, Drew remembers working on Charlie’s Angels, which is their romance started, the early dates they had after that, and their memories of the time they spent together in the early 2000s.