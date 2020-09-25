The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, It’s been 40 years since The Shining was released in theaters, so what happened to the axe that Jack Nicholson used to break own the bathroom door? Plus, go behind the scenes of Ridley Scott‘s wild sci-fi android series Raised By Wolves. And finally, take a look back at 2003’s Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.

First up, one of the key props in one of the most famous scenes in cinema history has had a long journey through the hands of collectors. Vanity Fair tracked the path of the axe Jack Nicholson wielded in The Shining, which eventually sold at an auction for over $200,000. But it’s the trip the axe took in between that’s fun to follow along with.

Next, Ridley Scott gives a behind the scenes look into the process of creating the futuristic world featured in Raised By Wolves, the new series on HBO Max. Get a look at the impressive on-location sets, some of them rather trippy, and the cast of android parents tasked with raising raising six children from viable embryos to grown adults, all in the wake of Earth’s destruction.

Finally, Syfy Wire takes a look back at the computer animated MTV production, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series. The series didn’t really get a fair shot at finding an audience (the episodes were even aired out of order), but the 13 episodes that aired show some innovation, not just in animation, but in the kind of complex storytelling that superhero shows hadn’t yet tackled.