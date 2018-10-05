The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Conan O’Brien says goodbye to his late night talk show band, Venom star Tom Hardy babysits some adorable dogs who are just looking for a home, and an assembly of stories from behind the scenes of movies focuses on the production designer behind New York City’s best real estate and much more.

First up, Conan had the last hour-long episode of his late night talk show last night, which meant it was time to say goodbye to Jimmy Vivino & The Basic Cable Band. The “most versatile, loyal, and joyously effervescent band in the history of television” has been with Conan since the beginning of his TBS series, and they were given a fond farewell.

Next up, this assembly of stories from behind the scenes of film and television focus on the secrets of showbiz from a showrunner/’90s hero, the production designer behind New York City’s best real estate, a composer of quirk and the most famous actor you’ve never seen.

Finally, Venom star and dog lover Tom Hardy took the time to help promote the good dogs from the Battersea Dogs Home. They’re just some adorable pups looking for a good home, and in this video he not only plays with some lovely dogs, but he also answers some questions about pizza, his favorite on-screen dog, and of course, Venom.