(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, now that The Suicide Squad is in theaters and on HBO Max, check out seven dozen Easter eggs, comic references, callbacks, and more details you might have missed on your first viewing. Plus, listen as Gunpowder Milkshake director Navot Papushado and star Karen Gillan break down a fight sequence. And finally, find out everything that Black Panther star Winston Duke does in a day.

First up, if you haven’t seen The Suicide Squad in theaters or from the comfort of your home on HBO Max, then steer clear of this ScreenCrush video that’s packed with spoilery Easter eggs. Get details on some of the supporting characters who came straight from the comics, learn more about the book King Shark is “reading” when we meet him, and so much more.

Next, Gunpowder Milkshake director Navot Papushado and star Karen Gillan sat down to provide a shot-by-shot breakdown of a huge fight sequence from the Netflix movie. Gillan talks about the challenge of not being able to use her arms to their full capabilities throughout this sequence, and Papushado explains how the giant tooth death came about.

Finally, Winston Duke will soon be busy reprising his role as M’Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But before that, Vanity Fair brought the actor in to find out what a normal day is like for him. It should come as no surprise that there’s plenty of working out, but he also digs into playlists that he’s curated to inform the character he’s playing at the time, and much more.