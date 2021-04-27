The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Netflix’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit compares to the novel that it’s based on. Plus, learn about the tricky process of writing the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. And finally, listen as director Joe Penna breaks down the opening launch sequence for the Netflix original movie Stowaway.

First up, CineFix dives into the Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit to see how it compares to Walter Tevis novel that inspired it. Perhaps the biggest change is that Beth Harmon i made to be a little more glamorous in the Netflix version of the story, but otherwise many of the same story beats are present. Plus, the characters played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Harry Melling are far more complicated versions than the character in the book.

Next, a new episode of The Screenplayed Breakdown brings in 4 out of 13 writers credited with writing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But how do you write a movie that hinges on the reactions of real people? The writers dig into those challenges and how they prepare for various circumstances and try to craft a story that will hopefully come through in the editing room.

Finally, Netflix had director Joe Penna break down the rocket launch opening scene of his new film Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette. Find out how the sequence was shot, including how they simulated the launch into space, where Penna makes a cameo, and more.