The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores the problem with constantly used public domain characters like Robin Hood and King Arthur. Plus, take a look back at a really bad Predator video game for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and find out everything you might need to know or may have forgotten about the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Why does Hollywood have to make a new movie about Robin Hood and King Arthur every decade? A video essay from Patrick (H) Willems explores the legacy of these two characters and talks about the appeal of other public domain properties. It turns out that simply because characters are well-known doesn’t mean people are interested in seeing new stories about them.

Next up, the ongoing web series Caravan of Garbage from Mr. Sunday Movies dives into quite the terrible movie-centric video game with Predator: Concrete Jungle. The PlayStation 2 and Xbox video game has players control a disgraced Predator who must regain his honor by killing the humans who have stolen his technology. This video shows just how clumsy the game turned out to be.

Finally, SyFy tells you all of the finer points about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The original iteration of the teenage superhero team was imported from Japan and became a staple of childhoods that is still kicking around today, albeit in the form of a new team of Power Rangers.