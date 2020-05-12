The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as John Krasinski puts together a reunion of The Office cast members to remotely recreate the dance number from Jim and Pam’s wedding for a couple celebrating their nuptials. Plus, listen to a message from Mark Hamill and Lucasfilm thanking the Star Wars fans who spend their days as medical workers saving as many lives as possible in the middle of a pandemic, and watch Ben Stiller and his late father Jerry Stiller on an old episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, John Krasinski rounded up a bunch of his old pals from The Office to help celebrate the wedding of a lucky couple whose proposal paid tribute to Jim’s proposal to Pam on the series. To get the couple married right, Krasinski became an ordained minister online, and asked Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton to recreate the wedding ceremony dance from Jim and Pam’s wedding, which was taken from a real life viral video.

Next up, the official Star Wars channel on YouTube offered up a special message from Mark Hamill and Lucasfilm to thank all the first responders, front-liners and volunteers who are working to keep us all safe, including those who happen to moonlight as huge Star Wars nerds, cosplaying as their favorite characters at conventions and whatnot. The Force is strong with them.

Finally, legendary comedian Jerry Stiller may have left us this week, but his legacy will stay with us forever, especially since we have incredible clips like this one from Late Night with Conan O’Brien from June of 1996. In this clip, Ben Stiller was supposed to come talk about directing The Cable Guy, but was too sick to attend. Thankfully, Papa Stiller isn’t going to let him get away with that.