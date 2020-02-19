The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a hilarious mash-up of The Matrix and Office Space using DeepFake technology to turn Ron Livingston into Keanu Reeves. Plus, get a recap of the entire first season of the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and listen to Elijah Wood answer some of the web’s most searched questions about himself.

First up, DeepFake creator Ctrl Shift Face has created a mash-up of The Matrix and Office Space where Neo chooses not to take the red pill and gets stuck in a mundane life in an office. Keanu Reeves becomes Ron Livingston, and Lumberg becomes an agent of the system. It’s far better than it has any right to be.

Next up, the second season of Altered Carbon is coming to Netflix later this month, but maybe you need a refresher of the important stuff that happened in the first season before it begins. Or maybe you have someone that you want to watch the show with, but they just don’t have time to binge the first season before they begin. Either way, this recap from Netflix will be helpful.

Finally, Elijah Wood made the publicity rounds for his new indie thriller Come to Daddy, and that includes partaking in Wired‘s patented autocomplete interview, answering the web’s most searched questions about him and giggling gleefully at some of the questions. Has Elijah Wood met Daniel Radcliffe? How did they make Elijah Wood small in Lord of the Rings? Get answers to those questions and many more right here.