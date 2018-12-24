The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of Google’s recent Home Alone Again commercial starring Macaulay Culkin. Plus, the Home Alone star sits down with the Angry Video Game Nerd to play the awful video game adaptations of the holiday classic and its sequel, and Drunk History tells the story of Charles Dickens and the creation of A Christmas Carol.

First up, as you might have seen earlier this week, Macaulay Culkin reprised his role as Kevin McCallister from the beloved holiday comedy Home Alone for an impressive commercial for Google Assistant. The advertisement has Kevin left home alone again, and you can see all the work that went into bringing the ad to life, including some outtakes.

Speaking of Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin made another holiday appearance with the Angry Video Game Nerd. He sat down for an episode to play the awful video game adaptations of both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York across various video game platforms. Seriously, these games are terrible, so this is hilarious.

Finally, comedian Phil Hendrie sits down with Drunk History on Comedy Central to give the inebriated story of author Charles Dickens, the man behind the classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. Colin Hanks plays the iconic writer, who was already world-renowned, but found even more success with this staple Christmas story, so much that it helped make Christmas what it is today.