In this edition, see how The Simpsons have evolved from their debut appearance in 1987 to how they look in their most recent episodes in 2021. Plus, see what the VFX artists at Corridor Crew think of the work done on Resident Evil: Afterlife, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and more. And finally, take a look back at John Candy‘s Saturday morning cartoon Camp Candy.

First up, Insider takes a look at home The Simpsons has evolved from their debut on The Tracey Ullman Show back in 1987. As the series celebrates the end of the 32nd season (with more to come), see how much the animation Springfield and all the faces in town hve changed over the years with some special insight from executive producers David Silverman and Al Jean.

Next, the gang at Corridor Crew sits down to laugh at some of the awful visual effects used in a big Resident Evil: Afterlife action sequence.. Plus, they explain how some practical effects in Attack on Titan came together, point out what’s wrong with the heat vision in The Day the Earth Stool Still, but give credit to the nanobot destruction scenes.

Finally, at a time when every big comedian got their own Saturday morning cartoon geared towards kids, Hats Off Entertainment pays tribute to one of the best. John Candy had his own summer camp animated series called Camp Candy that aired from 1989 through 1992, and it was one of the few good cartoons created by stand-up comedians at the time.