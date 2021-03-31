The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the movement and expressions of the film of Pixar Animation have evolved over the years to allow for lifelike characters. Plus, find out how movies like Aliens, Jurassic Park, and more. are being adapted into complex and engaging board games. And finally, listen as comedians like Roy Wood Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Luenell, Ms. Pat, Donnell Rawlings, Sinbad look back on the major Black comedians who influence their careers.

First up, Pixar Animation has evolved spectacularly over the years, allowing animators to give characters much more lifelike movement and facial expressions. Insider takes a look back at the technological animation innovations of Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars, Finding Dory, Coco, and Soul to reveal the innovations that made all of this possible.

Next, board games have found new life with complex, exciting gameplay that blows Monopoly and Clue out of the water. But how do you turn some of the biggest blockbuster movies into compelling board games that don’t feel like cheap cash-ins on brand names? CineFix dives into how games like Aliens: Another Glorious Day in the Corps and Jurassic Park Unmatched capture the fun of the big screen on your tabletop.

In a celebration of Black comedians, Comedy Central is delivering a series called Dark Humor, detailing the influences, experiences and perspectives of Black comedians. In this edition, listen as comedians like Roy Wood Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Luenell, Ms. Pat, Donnell Rawlings, Sinbad, and more talk about their earliest comic influences, from Richard Pryor to Whoopi Goldberg.