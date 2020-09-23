The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Antonio Campos walks us through scene from The Devil All the Time with Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. Plus, see how the crew at Weta Workshop is creating a huge miniature of Hobbiton as a place to display their collection of Hobbit Hole collectible sculptures. And finally, listen as Super 8 and The Great star Elle Fanning teaches you Georgia slang.

First up, for The New York Times ongoing video series Anatomy of a Scene, director Antonio Campos breaks down how a scene from the Netflix drama The Devil All the Time came together. Campos and his wife/editor Sofía Subercaseaux worked on the scene on and off for nine months in order to get it right, and even though it seems simple, it takes real effort to create the quiet nuance and sustained tension

Next up, as the Hobbit Hole collection from Weta Workshop keeps getting bigger, the crew needed a new place to put their little collectible Hobbit houses inspired by Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. So they decided to build a big miniature display of Hobbiton, and this video shows how artists Steven Saunders and Mark Dewes are crafting it.

Finally, Vanity Fair brought in The Great star Elle Fanning to provide some insight into Georgia slang. The actress grew up in the Southern state, so she has plenty of experience with all the lingo down there. Believe me when I tell you that sometimes people from the South feel like they’re speaking an entirely different language, and Fanning can help you sort through some of it here.