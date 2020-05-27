The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what Bill Hader might have looked like if he played T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day thanks to an impressive DeepFake video. Plus, watch a vintage clip of Jim Henson and The Muppets making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and hear a dialect expert review American accents in movies like The Departed, Fargo, and more.

First up, here’s a DeepFake video created by Ctrl Shift Face that takes Bill Hader’s face and puts it on Robert Patrick’s performance as T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day as he pursues John Connor. It’s eerie how well Bill Hader’s bone structure fits on Robert Patrick’s body, and it’s not hard to imagine Bill Hader putting on a slightly higher pitched voice like this.

Next up, here’s a flashback clip to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson from March of 1975 when Jim Henson and a couple of The Muppets made a visit to the show. Dr. Teeth from The Electric Mayhem makes and appearance, but it’s Kermit the Frog that you really want to see sitting on Jim Henson’s chair armrest for a little interview.

Finally, Vanity Fair has dialect and accent expert Amy Walker review various American accents done by actors in movies like The Departed, The Notebook, Bridesmaids, The Wolf of Wall Street, Titanic, Read Window, The Social Network, The Town, Winter’s Bone and more. See how accurate they are and find out the subtle differences between some of the similar accents.