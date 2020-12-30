The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen to Tenet costume designer Jeffrey Kurland talk about the details that went into the wardrobe to help define each character in the film. Plus, even though Christmas is over, you’re still entitled to some holiday horror, and you can get it in Todd Spence‘s Christmas-themed short Jolly. And finally, a professional pool player examines scenes featuring billiards in movies and TV shows like The Color of Money, Mystic Pizza, and Seinfeld.

First up, Variety had Tenet costume designer Jeffrey Kurland walk us through the wardrobe choices made for John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and more. For example, Pattinson’s character Neil has much more loose fitting clothing while Washington’s Protagonist is perfectly tailored. In fact, the latter even had a suit fitted with cardboard to accommodate fight sequences and ensure the suit did not move in an unflattering way.

Next, director Todd Spence has delivered a holiday horror short for Midnight Video called Jolly that will have you giving concerned glances at any animatronic Santa Claus you might see around Christmas. This short is all about suspense, and we won’t spoil where it all ends up, but needless to say, it’ll make you leery about Santa seeing you when you’re sleeping.

Finally, GQ has professional pool player Tony Robles examine billiards scenes from Boardwalk Empire, The Color of Money, The Hustler, The Doll, Mystic Pizza, Seinfeld, Bedazzled, and of course, Poolhall Junkies. Robles explores the accuracy of these scenes and hones in on details you might not otherwise be aware of without his expertise.