The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at some of the Easter eggs and comic references that you might have missed in Joker with Joaquiin Phoenix. Plus, watch as professional Hollywood stuntmen react to explosions in Commando, fights in The Raid 2, and other movies, and also watch Aldo Jones create one of his weird versions of Avengers: Endgame.

Next, a new edition of Stuntmen React with Corridor Crew brings back Eric Linden to look back at stunts from Commando all the way back in 1985, the more recent martial arts of The Raid 2, the sword battles of Rob Roy, and one of the cool fights from Daredevil. Find out some things you may not know about stunt fights, including some of the tricks of the trade.

First up, now that Joker is in theaters, we can take a look at the various Easter eggs and comic book references made throughout. Obviously there are nods to Batman, those who helped create him and his arch nemesis at the center of the movie, and the kind of tidbits you’d expect in a DC Comics movie. But as Mr. Sunday Movies points out, there are also some other fun additions that come from Todd Phillips traditions and films.

Finally, after delivering his patented “Weird Version” of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Aldo Jones digs deeper into the Marvel Studios movie by tackling some of the more spoilery scenes of the film and turning them into totally goofy sequences. Some of them involve Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, others involve Thanos getting his dance on.