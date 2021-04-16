The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as stuntmen react to the incredible fight sequences from the groundbreaking action movie The Matrix, as well as sequences from Raya and the Last Dragon and Terminal Velocity. Plus, find out how the Oscar-nominated drama Sound of Metal evolved for 10 years before it got produced, and see how Jackass madman Steve-O deals with the spiciness of Hot Ones on his return to the series.

First up, stuntwoman Amy Johnston stops by to hang out with the Corridor Crew and talk about the fancy stuntwork in movies like The Matrix, Terminal Velocity, and Rush Hour 3. Plus, Johnston discusses the work she did in planning the sword-fighting sequences from Disney Animation’s animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon.

Next up, Screenplayed brought in Sound of Metal director Darius Marder to talk about how the film evolved over 10 years before it ended up in front of cameras. With his brother Abraham Marder, he wrote over 2,000 pages for the movie over the years. Learn about that writing process, the challenges of being a first-time director, and find out about the joy of “not knowing.”

Finally, Jackass stuntman Steve-O has returned to Hot Ones for the season 14 finale. He just released his new special on his personal website, where he also has his own personal hot sauce with a predictably silly and dirty name. Listen as he shares some stories about 50 Cent, looks back at his Jackass days, and wraps things up in quite an epic way.