The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, stuntmen react to and breakdown some key action sequences from Marvel Studios movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Panther and more. Plus, a horse expert reviews some famous depictions of horses in movies like Hidalgo, Black Beauty, Secretariat, and more, and Universal assembles a collection of the most sharpest confrontations from Phantom Thread.

First up, stuntman Gui DaSilva-Greene sits back down with Corridor Crew for another edition of Stuntmen React. This time, the gang focuses on DaSilva-Green’s work on Marvel movies as one of Captain America’s enemies during the elevator fight in The Winter Soldier, as Black Panther during the airport fight in Captain America: Civil War, and more. You might be surprised to learn which stunts were done practically in some of these sequences.

Next up, horse expert and stable owner Scott Tarter talks to Vulture about the challenges of shooting movies with horses, the accuracy in how they are depicted in them, and other interesting equine facts from the entertainment world. And yes, he does address the scene in which Artax gets stuck in the Swamp of Sadness in The Neverending Story, so get those tissues out.

Finally, watch an assembly of the most brutal and sharp quotes thrown around by Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock in the Best Picture nominee Phantom Thread. Studios like Universal have taken to creating their own supercuts of scenes from movies in order to take advantage of the YouTube arena, and that’s fine with us because it gives us more high quality clips online.