The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, stuntmen react to some of the action sequences pulled off in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Supercop and The Gate. Plus, Patrick (H) Willems returns with a video essay about why The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas is great, and King of the Hill voice actress Pamela Adlon improvises voices for new animated characters.

First up, the gang at Corridor Crew sit down with stuntwoman Amy Johnston to break down some of the action sequences she was involved with for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Plus, they take a look at fight sequences from Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, and The Gate, not to mention staring in awe at the dangerous stunts of Jackie Chan’s modern classic action movie Supercop.

Next up, Patrick (H) Willems delivers a surprising video essay that has plenty of compliments for The Mask of Zorro starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He boldly says the movie might be the best reboot of an iconic character. Zorro may not be a superhero in the conventional sense, but this flick certainly has the makings of a superhero movie.

Finally, you may not know Better Things star Pamela Adlon by name, but you may know her voice as Bobby on King of the Hill, Spinelli on Recess, and Lucky in 101 Dalmatians. But now you can see how she fares with creating cartoon voices for characters that she’s seeing for the first time. Honestly, she makes me want to see shows situated around these characters immediately.