The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the Stranger Things kids buckle up for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Plus, take a look back at some of the biggest Star Wars retcons in the history of the sci-fi saga, and watch as Futurama and Samurai Jack voice actor Phil LaMarr improvises 12 new cartoon voices after seeing just one drawing of a character.

First up, here’s a sneak peek of the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, featuring the increasingly older Stranger Things kids Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Obviously, they belt out some 1980s ballads to keep with the Stranger Things theme, but you’ll have to watch the whole episode on Apple TV.

Next up, Mr. Sunday Movies takes a look back at some of the biggest retcons in the history of the Star Wars saga, including some story points that came from novelizations of the original trilogy. For example, did you know that Owen Lars was originally written to be the brother of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Find out about that retcon and more in this full video.

Finally, you might know Phil LaMarr best as Hermes on Futurama, the titular hero in Samurai Jack, or weatherman Ollie Williams on Family Guy. But in this video for Vanity Fair, he creates the voices for 12 new characters on the spot after seeing just a single piece of artwork depicting them. It’s a lot of fun to see the facial expressions LaMarr makes while creating the voices.