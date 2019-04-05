The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a visual effects artist places digital models of Star Wars ships in 3D environments around the world to show off their scale. Plus, watch as professional choreographers break down the famous dance sequence from Pulp Fiction, and see a bunch of Easter eggs you might have missed in the first teaser trailer for Joker.

First up, if you can get over the overly enthusiastic host of this video, then you’ll be interested to see Corridor Crew‘s video illustrating how the various ships from the Star Wars universe compare to real life locations, structures, and vehicles in size. How many traffic lanes long is the Millennium Falcon? How far would a Star Destroyer stretch in New York City? Find out in the video.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s landmark film Pulp Fiction, the movie which many believe should have won Best Picutre in 1994. But that’s neither here nor there, because this video focuses on professional dancers and choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant analyzing John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s famous dance scene for Vanity Fair.

Finally, if you pore over the first teaser trailer for the Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, you might notice some Easter eggs. But just in case you missed them the first time around, ScreenCrush put together these video with no less than 37 Easter eggs, comic references, and more.