The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, run through a bunch of Easter eggs referencing Star Trek: The Next Generation and more in the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. Plus, take a look back at the 90s action sitcom Big Bad Beetleborgs that tried to capitalize on the success of Power Rangers, and learn how to draw the reindeer sidekick Sven from Disney’s Frozen.

First up, Wired runs through the entire first season of Star Trek: Picard and breaks down some of the shows Easter eggs. For example, you might have spotted the Captain Picard Day sign made by kids in Star Trek: The Next Generation, picked up on various references to The Gorn, or noticed the new use of Vasquez Rocks. Find out all about that more in the above video.

There have been countless iterations of Power Rangers, each one bringing a different iteration of Super Sentai to the United States. But Syfy Wire reminds us of Big Bad Beetleborgs, which adapted combat footage from the Metal Hero tokusatsu-series Juukou B-Fighter and B-Fighter Kabuto, but put more of an emphasis on sitcom elements instead of monster-fighting action.

Finally, if you need to distract the kids, or you just want to take the time to try out a drawing challenge for yourself, this video has Frozen 2 animation supervisor Michael Woodside literally illustrate how to draw the loveable Sven from Frozen. Can you pull off all the right angles and curves to draw like a Disney animator? Could you do it hundreds of times to make an animated image?