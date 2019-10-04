The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a breakdown of some of the Spider-Man: Far From Home VFX, including the trippy Mysterio nightmare sequence. Plus, listen as the Mean Girls costume designer looks back at the wardrobe from the movie for its 15th anniversary, and watch as Jim Gaffigan goes undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter.

First up, the visual effects house Framestore posted this breakdown of the work they put into Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, including the abstract, visually disorienting scenes from Mysterio’s nightmare holograms. There are some shots here that have elements that are entirely digital, and it’s not entirely clear why. For example, why did Stealth Suit Spidey need to be digital in one daytime shot, and then get into an entirely digital car for another shot? We need answers!

Next up, yesterday was October 3rd, a very important day for Mean Girls fans. So Vanity Fair brought in costume designer Mary Jane Fort to talk about the work she put into the wardrobesfor Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams’, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. She covers everything from the weekly looks of the Plastics to the Christmas pageant that almost went wrong and more.

Finally, Jim Gaffigan is back for his publicity tour for the indie film American Dreamer. This time, he went over to GQ to go undercover online and respond to comments on Twitter, Reddit, YouTube and more. How did David Letterman help the fellow Indiana comic’s career? You’ll find out the answer to that question and much more by watching this video.