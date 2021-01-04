The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the storyboards for a sequence from Pixar’s latest movie Soul compare to the final cut in the film. Plus, take a look back at the making of the pilot for The Office back in 2004, and let Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear help usher in the New Year with a familiar tune that will have you movin’ right along into 2021.

First up, now that you’ve had a chance to see Pixar’s new movie Soul on Disney+, see how the original storyboards for one of the film’s early sequences compared to the final cut. You’ll see that some of Joe’s features didn’t completely translate from the early storyboards, including the shape of his glasses and what he’s wearing, and the soul version of him isn’t quite as defined either. It’s all part of Pixar’s important development processes that makes them one of the best animation studios around.

Next, now that The Office is available on Peacock, the streaming service has provided some bonus treats for longtime fans. In addition to releasing a never-before-seen cold open over the weekend, they also provided a featurette about the making of the show’s pilot from all the way back in 2004. Enjoy how young everyone looks and how enthusiastic they all are despite having an uncertain future during the time of production.

Finally, Disney offered up a warm welcome into 2021, courtesy of a couple of our favorite Muppets. Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear do a virtual rendition of “Movin’ Right Along” from The Muppet Movie to ring in the New Year. Kermit plays the banjo while Fozzie hops in the car to actually move right along. Now if only we could get some of that Muppet magic back on Disney+ in a more satisfying way.