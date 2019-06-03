The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a new version of the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer fixed with an infinitely better version of the titular hero. Plus, get a recap of the entire X-Men film franchise before Dark Phoenix comes out this weekend, and go on a Lyft undercover with Jason Sudeikis driving around Los Angeles with directions from his significant other and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde.

First up, watch as the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer fixed with a more cartoonish, less terrifying version of the SEGA video game character. The texture and rendering of the character could still use some work, but the design change is exactly what the production team should have gone for from the beginning.

Next, with Dark Phoenix ending the entire X-Men franchise under the watch of 20th Century Fox, there’s no better time to catch up at the last minute. This edition of Cram It! from Screen Junkies tells you everything you need to know from the previous X-Men movies in order to easily watch this final chapter of the series.

Finally, in collaboration with the indie comedy gem Booksmart (which you need to see in theaters immediately), Lyft had Jason Sudeikis drive one of their cars around Los Angeles with his fiancé (and the film’s director) Olivia Wilde in his ear the whole way. Watch the whole thing to catch a special guest in the van along with Jason Sueikis.