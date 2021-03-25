The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the visual effects that brought the sitcom world of WandaVision to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, The Mighty Ducks and their famous Flying V play gets a little short in the style of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series. And finally, Nobody star Bob Odenkirk takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters.

First up, now that WandaVision is available in its entirely on Disney+, take a closer look at the visual effects used to bring the sitcom world known as The Hex to life. From the creation of The Hex itself to the visual effects used to complete Vision, listen as Marvel‘s Lorraine Cink talks to VFX supervisor Tara DeMarco about how it all came together.

Next, The Mighty Ducks is coming back in the form of a new sequel series called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. But before you meet the new team, a short ESPN 30 for 30 documentary short takes a look back at the creation of the play known as “The Flying V.” There are even appearances by some of the original Ducks in character as they look back at their history.

Finally, with Nobody hitting theaters, GQ had Bob Odenkirk sit down to take a look back at some of his most memorable characters over the years. Obviously they talk about Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but he also looks back at Mr. Show with Bob and David, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, Seinfeld, and more.