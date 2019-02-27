The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at how Searching takes the thriller genre and repurposes it with a unique and mesmerizing device. Plus, find out how Hasbro makes action figures of movie stars for franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and watch as Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live hangs out on the red carpet at the Oscars last weekend.

First up, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay takes a look at Searching, the thriller that unfolds entirely on the screens of computers or mobile devices. The unique format of the film takes a fairly convention thriller and enhances the suspense and the mystery in an entirely new way, but how was that expressed in the script? Find out in the video above.

Next up, a new edition of Insider reveals how Hasbro has been able to create impressive action figure head sculpts that look more like the movie stars who play characters from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe than ever before. It involves Photo Real technology, 3D sculpting, molding and some meticulous work from some very talented people.

Finally, the Oscars may not have had a host this year, but Jimmy Kimmel Live sent out their trusty correspondent Guillermo down to the red carpet to talk to all the stars. The late night talk show’s security guard talks to Spike Lee, Regina King, Diego Luna, Mike Myers, Chadwick Boseman, Melissa McCarthy, and he even sneaked some alcohol onto the red carpet for them to enjoy.