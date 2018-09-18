The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what Rick and Morty might be like if it were an anime series. Plus, watch as Drew Barrymore breaks down her career, starting all the way back to her young years on E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and see all the times Keanu Reeves has said “whoa” on the big screen throughout his career.

First up, YouTube user Malec created this absolutely unbelievably anime opening credits sequence for Rick and Morty, but reimagines the series as an anime. This is so impressive that it doesn’t even feel like a fanmade production. Even the theme is perfectly executive and it makes me wish that I could understand the lyrics.

Drew Barrymore runs through the timeline of her career (via Vanity Fair), from early days as a child star in movies like E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and Firestarter to prime romantic comedy years in The Wedding Singer and Never Been Kissed. She also touches upon hits like Charlie’s Angels and more recent work like her own make-up line.

Finally, following in the footsteps of hearing all the times Owen Wilson has said “wow” during his career, now you can see all the times Keanu Reeves has said “whoa” in the movies, starting in 1986 and running all the way through 2016.