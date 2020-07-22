The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch how the Ghostbusters vehicle known as the Ecto-1 was refurbished to make it look better than ever. Plus, learn more than you ever possibly wanted to know about the various generations of Transformers over the years, and watch a flashback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien with Patton Oswalt giving a depressing tour of Burbank, California.

First up, here’s a throwback featurette taking a look at the legacy of the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters. Dan Aykroyd oversaw the refurbishment of the vehicle so it could be observed by video game developers so it could be brought to life in the Ghostbusters video game for 2009. See what it takes to restore the classic car to its rightful state.

Next, with Transformers: War for Cybertron on the way to Netflix at the end of the month, executive producer Matt Hullum sat down for Wired to explain the different generations of Transformers there have been over the years, from the original G1 iteration to the more recent versions of the characters. And where does Beast Wars fit into the franchise?

Finally, back when Conan O’Brien was just preparing his journey to leave Late Night in New York and head to Los Angeles to take over The Tonight Show for a short time, Patton Oswalt welcomed him to Los Angeles by showing him all that Burbank has to offer back in 2009. It’s exactly what you expect from the comedian, who just knows how to build the California hot spot up so beautifully.