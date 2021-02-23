The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as visual effects artists simulate the flying house from Up using real physics to determine just how many balloons would be needed to make it happen. Plus, check out 30 minutes of relaxing visuals from Studio Ghibli movies to start your day off on a peaceful note. And finally, find out how realistic karate scenes are in movies like The Karate Kid, Bloodsport, and even The Office.

First up, Corridor Crew took the time to figure out the physics that would make it possible for the house from Up to actually fly with balloons. It should come as no surprise that many more balloons would be needed in order to make a house fly, but they dive into much more than that calculation, and there are even some cool visuals to go along with it.

If you want to start your morning in a peaceful way, check out this 30-minute collection of relaxing visuals and ambient sound from the many movies of Studio Ghibli. All of these movies are available to stream exclusively on HBO Max right now, so if you like want you see, head over there and dive into the animation studio’s special hub.

Finally, Insider brought in hree-time World Karate Federation world karate champion Elissa Au to rate karate scenes from movies like The Karate Kid, Bloodsport, Blood and Bone, Black Belt, The Next Karate Kid, and even The Office. The champ rates each of the scenes based on the realism of kicks, punches, and throws, along with stance, movement, and tactics.