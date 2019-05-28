The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home talk about multi-verses and parallel universes created by alternate timelines, and that probably needs to be explained more clearly. Plus, see how the film Johnny Mnemonic with Keanu Reeves compares to the book on which it’s based, and go on a wild pixelated trip with Rick and Morty while we await season four.

Avengers: Endgame somewhat confusingly explained how time travel and misplacing the Infinity Stones can create parallel universes from alternate timelines. Next, Spider-Man: Far From Home will introduce the idea of a multi-verse. Thankfully, SyFy Wire explained the difference between the two so you can understand how they function, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Next, while you might know that Johnny Mnemonic is a terrible movie from 1995 starring Keanu Reeves, you may not know that it was based on a story of the same name by William Gibson. Let’s just say that the differences between the movie and original story are more than plentiful, and as the video says, it might as well be a case study in what happens when a studio tries to turn a shorty story into a tentpole blockbuster movie.

Finally, even though we have a whole new season of Rick and Morty to look forward to in November, we’re still left with anticipation in the meantime. Thankfully, Adult Swim has this wild and trippy bumper done in the style of an old school arcade video game. It’ll get the job done for now.