The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a shot list breakdown for a fight scene from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Plus, check out some studio scale models of the ships from Star Trek Discovery, and see what happens when Saturday Night Live cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che take a lie detector test.

StudioBinder took the time to shot list this fight scene from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, breaking down all the different shots, what their purpose is in a given sequence, and how effective they are in making the audience get caught up in the scene, including key reactions from characters, and focusing on certain actions in the fight itself.

Next up, at Comic-Con, the folks at Tested talked to modelmaker John Eblan from Korben FX about their new studio-scale starship models from Star Trek Discovery, created using the digital models of the ships used for the actual show. They talk about the process of how these models are made and more.

Finally, Vanity Fair had Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost interview each other while strapped to a lie detector test. Does Colin think he’s better than Michael cause he went to Harvard? Does Michael think he knows New York City better than Colin? Find out how they each fare in this intense round of questioning.