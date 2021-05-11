The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at how “Katie-vision” was created for Netflix’s hit animated movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Plus, find out how realistic bank heists are in movies such as The Dark Knight, Heat, Baby Driver, and The Town. And finally, listen as Justin Theroux takes a look back at his career, from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion to The Leftovers and more.

First up, Netflix takes a look behind the unique animation of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Specifically, production designer Lindsey Olivares guides us through the creation of the “Katie-vision” frame of the story, which includes some of the filmmaking flourishes that add personality to the movies that our main character creates on her computer.

Next, Insider had former bank robber Cain Vincent Dyer take a look at bank heist scenes from movies to rank them for their realism. After serving in the US Marine Corps., Dyer turned to bank robbery after his family was threatened by a Mexican drug cartel, which sounds like a movie in itself. After robbing over 100 banks across two years, he’s a great source to review bank heists in movies like The Dark Knight, Heat, Baby Driver, The Town, Inside Man, Dog Day Afternoon, Out of Sight, and more.

Finally, with the new Mosquito Coast adaptation now on Apple TV+, Vanity Fair had Justin Theroux take a look back at his career. The actor runs through early roles in the likes of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mulholland Drive and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, as well as more recent turns in The Leftovers and Maniac, not to mention his work co-writing Tropic Thunder with Ben Stiller.