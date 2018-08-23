The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, David Harbour addresses some wild fan theories about the Netflix series Stranger Things. Plus, take a look at the extensive look behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live that is up for Emmy consideration, and watch as Thor franchise star Chris Hemsworth goes undercover on Twitter, YouTube and Quora.

Stranger Things star David Harbour got together with Vanity Fair and reacted to a bunch of complex fan theories about the show, including ideas about time travel and the evolution of demogorgons. What’s cool is that David Harbour also provides his own guesses and insights into what he thinks about the Upside Down and more.

A new trailer for the Emmy nominated short form series Creating Saturday Night Live rounds up a slew of clips from the various videos they’ve released that go behind the scenes of the making of the staple late night sketch series. If you haven’t watched these videos, check out the SNL YouTube channel to track them down and find out more about the making of Saturday Night Live.

Finally, Chris Hemsworth goes “undercover” on Twitter, YouTube and Quora to answer some questions and reply to comments about him and his career. Find out how he got the part of Thor, when he started acting, how much he can bench press, and whether or not he’s beaten Chris Evans in an arm wrestling match.