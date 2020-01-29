The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Rocketman production designer Marcus Rowland explained how he turned part of London into a 1970s Los Angeles setting for the Elton John biopic. Plus, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker answers questions from fans on Twitter about the TARDIS and more. And finally, Pixar shows you how to make your own bao from the Pixar short film Bao.

First up, Rocketman production designer sat down with Vanity Fair to explain how they brought some iconic 1970s Los Angeles locations to life in modern day London. This includes The Troubadour and Mama Cass’ house, as well as less specific places like dressing rooms and general settings. It doesn’t take only production design, but all departments to help pull off the making of Rocketman on-screen.

Next up, Jodie Whittaker sat down with Wired to answer some questions from Doctor Who fans on Twitter. Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes? Are the Doctor and the Master the same being? Does the TARDIS have a bedroom inside it? Is Mary Poppins a Time Lord? Get the answers to all these questions and more by watching the full video above.

Finally, Pixar shows you how to make the titular dish from the animated short film Bao. It’s a pork mixture inside of a white, warm, soft bun that is traditional in Chinese cuisine. The only downside is that this video doesn’t feature any measurements, so you might have to rely on a recipe in order to make it yourself. But it’ll be worth all of the effort in the end.