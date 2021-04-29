The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Warner Bros. Pictures reveals the impressive digital effects used to create some of the sets, creatures, and spells of the Harry Potter franchise. Plus, quick-draw world champion Nicole “Fastdraw” Franks rates the realism of gunslinging scenes in movies and TV shows like Django Unchained and Westworld. And finally, find out how to make Kumandra Soup from Raya and the Last Dragon.



First up, from the Department of Mysteries to the Triwizard Tournament, Warner Bros. reveals how the magic of visual effects made it possible to bring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life across the entire franchise. From sets and characters created entirely in computers to some very subtle touches, this franchise wouldn’t have been possible with digital wizardry.

Next, Insider had quick-draw world champion Nicole “Fastdraw” Franks rate 11 different gunslinging scenes from Django Unchained, Collateral, John Wick, A Fistful of Dollars, Tombestone, Trinity Is Still My Name, The Magnificent Seven, The Mandalorian, The Empire Strikes Back, and HBO’s Westworld series. She examines everything from guns to their holsters and even the right stances for shooting.

Finally, Binging with Babish has a great recipe to make Kumandra Soup, the symbol of unity from Raya and the Last Dragon. The dish is actually just a simplified take on the classic Thai Tom Yum, which represents the beauty that comes from togetherness, cooperation, and sharing meals with allies. It will make everyone Kumandra again.