The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a visual effects crew turns Kevin McCallister’s battle plan from the end of Home Alone into a gruesome, R-rated massacre. Plus, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg reveals some lessons in filmmaking that he’s learned while working on some big studio movies, and IT monster Pennywise the Dancing Clown is looking for love in all the wrong places as a contestant on the reality series The Bachelorette.

Normally, the visual effects crew from Corridor Crew is critiquing visual effects. But every now and then, they put their skills to the test in a fun way. After making a few action sequences from Marvel movies more R-rated, they’ve turned to the family holiday comedy Home Alone to make the torture of the Wet Bandits a little more realistically brutal.

Next up, after working on films like Shazam, Annabelle Creation and Lights Out, director David F. Sandberg shares some lessons that he’s learned in filmmaking. For example, having more characters in your movie makes planning scenes much more difficult, especially in terms of coverage and figure out the spatial awareness of a given sequence and making sure the audiences understands where characters are in relation to each other. Learn about that and much more in this whole video.

Finally, over at The Late Late Show with James Corden, the monster known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown has a difficult time joining the cast of The Bachelorette. Though he’s killed children and even likes eating their flesh, is there any hope for the clown’s talent, wit and charm overcome some of the qualities that might have him at a disadvantage?