The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Hollywood creates massive, fake crowds in sports arenas, parades, and more with examples from TV shows like Ted Lasso and Insecure. Plus, take a look at the making of a charitable event from HBO’s new fantasy series The Nevers. And finally, watch the first three minutes of the new Peacock original comedy series Rutherford Falls with Ed Helms.

First up, Movies Insider reveals how massive crowds are created with a variety of visual effects tricks. Green screen, digital doubles, plate extras, and crowd tiling are some of the techniques used to fill stadiums, arenas, courtrooms, parades, and other scenes that require a lot of people, and it’s likely we’ll see these used more and more in the aftermath of COVID-109.

Next, HBO has provided a glimpse behind the scenes of their new fantasy series The Nevers to reveal how they made the stunning and detailed charitable event at Lavinia Bidlow’s estate. Find out how the scene was created, including a look at the familiar camera tricks and visual effects used to bring the teenage giant Primrose Chattoway to life among the rest of the normal-sized characters.

Finally, Peacock has debuted the first season of their new original comedy series Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. If you need some more convincing to watch the series from Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur, you can watch the first three minutes right here, and then go watch all 10 episodes for free through the Peacock streaming service.