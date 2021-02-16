The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the cast of the Hulu series Love, Victor flub lines and crack themselves up throughout the first season. Plus, watch as Kevin James forgets who he is while getting spicy on a new episode of Hot Ones. And finally, look back at some of Daffy Duck‘s best moments from the classic Looney Tunes shorts.

First up, Hulu has released a blooper reel from the first season of the Love, Simon sequel/spin-off series Love, Victor. Watch as cast members Michael Cimino,George Sear, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding, and more mess up their lines, miss their marks, and make each other laugh heartily.

Next, Hot Ones is back, and this time they’ve got Kevin James sitting down to see if the King of Queens can withstand the King of Hot Sauce. During the spicy journey, the comedian talks about UFC fandom, some of the lore surrounding the romantic comedy Hitch, tasty pizza from Long Island, and much more.

Finally, HBO Max has dozens of assorted classic Looney Tunes animated shorts. But if you don’t have a lot of time, they’ve also rounded up some of Daffy Duck’s best moments for you to enjoy. Though he’s often foiled by Bugs Bunny, the snarky duck still gets away with plenty of his own tricks too.