The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get some tips about recording voiceover for an animated series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Plus, watch a supercut of The Office featuring just one second from each episode, and check out a video essay about No Country for Old Men that focuses on how it doesn’t underestimate the audience.

Justin Roiland is best known for co-creating Rick and Morty, but he’s also the lead voice actor behind both of the titular characters. So how does someone keep their voice in such good shape to perform as two drastically different characters? Find out how in this Adult Swim video that is full of helpful tips for all you aspiring voice actors out there.

Next up, one dedicated fan of The Office took one carefully selected second from every single episode and cut them in chronological order to form this supercut that will remind you of the best moments of the series and make you want to watch reruns all over again instead of something new.

Finally, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay focuses on how Joel & Ethan Coen’s film No Country for Old Men doesn’t condescend to explain everything to the audience. Instead, it lets them figuring out pieces of the story for themselves, allowing them, in a way, to participate in the storytelling process.