The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, it’s time for another edition of Mean Tweets from Jimmy Kimmel Live, this time featuring Jeff Goldblum, Maisie Williams, Will Ferrell, Mark Hamill, Zendaya, and more. Plus, watch the entire livestream of yesterday’s Star Wars merchandise reveals for next week’s Triple Force Friday, and find out some stuff you might not have known about the Beetlejuice animated series from the 90s, which might include the fact that it even existed.

For the 12th edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live rounded up Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson and Jeff Goldblum to read some terrible things said about them on Twitter.

Next up, if you missed the livestream event yesterday, you can watch the entire 45-minute livestream reveal of the first merchandise from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, available to buy next Friday, October 4. Or if you want a fast track to The Rise of Skywalker items, check out our rundown of the coolest toys right here.

Finally, you might not remember, but 30 years ago there was a Beetlejuice animated series that aired on ABC and FOX from 1989 through 1991. It ran for four seasons, or 94 episodes, and followed a different version of Lydia from the Tim Burton movie as she helped her good friend Beetlejuice (yeah, they changed a lot) scam inhabitants of the Netherworld. SyFy Wire runs through some things you might not know about the series for a trip down nostalgia lane.