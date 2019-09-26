Triple Force Friday isn’t until next week, but today, Lucasfilm wanted to show off the assembly of merchandise that will be available starting on October 4. Earlier today, a livestream event showed off cast members from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as they saw some of their action figures, LEGO sets, and Funko POPs for the first time, but they only showed a small taste of the merch that will be for sale.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite new items that will be available for sale, including the first roster of Black Series figures (which now has a new variant of certain characters), the initial wave of Funko POPs, a new interactive droid of D-O, some LEGO playsets, and more. Check out some of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker toys and collectibles below.

Black Series Figures

The first wave of action figures in the Black Series line include a new version of Rey, this time coming with the little wheel droid D-O, and a new version of Kylo Ren with his helmet pieced back together. We also have the new Jet Trooper, Sith Trooper, and an Elite Snowtrooper. The only new signature character is Jannah, who comes with a good amount of weapon accessories.

Interestingly enough, there’s also a new Carbonized Collection variant (seen above compared to the regular version), which take certain figures and gives them a more metallic paint job. In this first wave, there will be carbonized versions of the Sith Trooper (lower left) and the First Order Jet Trooper, the latter of which will be exclusively available at Walmart.

Vintage Collection Figures

The Vintage Collection is still alive and kicking, but it’s barely holding on to the traditional 3.75 inch action figure line that used to be a staple of Star Wars toy releases. There are only a few Vintage Collection figures coming out of the gate for The Rise of Skywalker, and surely more will be coming, but it appears the larger line of 3.75 inch action figures is almost dead.

Thankfully, they’re still making vehicles for the Vintage Collection figures as well, and this one shows off Poe Dameron’s new X-wing that has swapped out the black and orange color scene for something that’s beige and orange with some blue accents.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Figures

Instead of the 3.75 inch figures that used to define the Star Wars line, it appears kids are being targeted with the new Galaxy of Adventures line of figures. They’re based on the animated character designs that come from the animated shorts that have been hitting the web for awhile now.

We’ll admit that these stylized figures with cartoonish features look pretty cool, but we’ll still miss the standard Star Wars figure lines that we’ve had all these years.

Funko POPs

Of course there’s a big collection of Funko POPs. Though there have been leaks of other figures coming from The Rise of Skywalker, these are the first that will be made available on Triple Force Friday for the new movie. There aren’t really any spoilers here, so we’ll probably be waiting for other characters to come until closer to the movie’s release, and we know they’re coming thanks to the packaging of the Funko POPs that have already been accidentally released in the wild.

LEGO Sets

The first LEGO sets for The Rise of Skywalker are pretty damn cool. We get new versions of the classic Y-wing and A-wing Starfighters, now Resistance ships instead of Rebel ships.

Plus, there’s a speeder chase playset from Pasaana, and new versions of both Kylo Ren’s shuttle and the Millennium Falcon, each coming with some new minifigures.

Interactive D-O Droid

Back when The Force Awakens was on the way, the Sphero BB-8 interactive droid was a popular gadget that Star Wars fans wanted. This year, it’s Hasbro bringing us a new droid to play with in the form of D-O. But this one doesn’t seem to be any cheaper than the Sphero droid, coming in at $149.99.

You can drive D-O around with a downloadable app with different modes and he lights up and makes sounds from the movie. D-O’s head and antenna also move, and somehow his wheel is self-balancing, meaning he won’t tip over easily. There’s even a ball for him to play with.

New Force FX Kylo Ren Lightsaber

Kylo Ren previously had a Force FX lightsaber released, but this latest is part of the Force FX Elite line. The Elite part is the hilt being metal instead of heavy duty plastic. Plus, this version has buttons on the hilt to activate progressive ignition, battle clash effect, molten glow effect, and unstable plasma effect. But that means this one will set you back even more with a salty price tag of $299.99. But it seems like it’s as good of quality as the lightsabers being sold at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, so that’s pretty cool.

You can check out a bunch of other Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker products that will be available on Triple Force Friday over at StarWars.com. Tomorrow we’ll have a piece rounding up our favorite new items from The Mandalorian, so stay tuned.