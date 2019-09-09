The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a helpful new video explores just how deep the interconnected literary and cinematic universe of Stephen King goes. Plus, the cast of IT: Chapter 2 recaps the first movie in case you need to catch up before you see the sequel, and director Andy Muschietti breaks down a scene from the movie where James MvAvoy takes a trip down memory lane.

Any Stephen King fan can tell you that the books of Stephen King are all connected, and this video from our friends at Birth.Movies.Death does a great job of explaining the various connections made between his stories. Even the various movies and shows based on Stephen King’s books can take advantage of these connections with Easter eggs and details, even if they’re not all owned by the same studio or network.

Next up, Vanity Fair had IT: Chapter 2 cast members Finn Wolfhard, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Sophia Lillis recap the events of IT in order to get everyone caught up to see the sequel in theaters now.

Speaking of IT: Chapter 2, for The New York Times, director Andy Muschietti breaks down a scene from the sequel where James McAvoy splits apart from the rest of the Losers Club upon their return to Derry. Grabbing his old bike, he takes a trip down memory lane, hitting some memorable spots from the first film, up until he stops by a familiar sewer and encounters the kind of threat that everyone expects.