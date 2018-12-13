The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Industrial Light and Magic shows off the extensive work they put into some of the year’s biggest blockbuster. See what they created for movies like Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Will any of these Industrial Light and Magic visual effects showcases win them an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects?

First up, ILM focuses on their creation of certain environments for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, including the erupting volcano on Isla Nublar, the disheveled remains of Jurassic World and several other jungle locations.

Of course, the more important part of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the dinosaurs. While practical effects were employed for certain scenes and shots, digital dinosaurs were required for more action intensive sequences. But as you can see, some of these digital models are indistinguishable from the tangible dinosaur models and animatronics.

Next up, ILM created entire environments, characters, creatures and shot using only visual effects. From War Machine and Falcon flying over a swarm of aliens in Wakanda to our heroes running across an open field towards battle. Nearly every single shot in this movie requires some kind of visual effect.

Speaking of Wakanda, ILM did an incredible job bringing the high tech nation of Wakanda to life and making it meticulously and intricately detailed. When you see the level of craft that went into making the city feel real and lived in, you’ll appreciate Wakanda even more.

Moving from a fictional country to a fictional galaxy, ILM also created the high-speed galactic pursuit from Solo: A Star Wars Story. This includes the spice mines of Kessel themselves, the maw vortex, and the creature that tries to eat the Millennium Falcon, not to mention the ship itself.

And that wasn’t the only chase ILM created for Solo: A Star Wars Story, since they also had a hand in the landspeeder chase on the planet Corellia, which include the Star Destroyer construction yards and more.