The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how burn wounds are created by make-up effects artists for movies and TV shows. Plus, watch a video essay focusing on how director Greta Gerwig revolutionized the classic story of Little Women to make it feel fresh again. And finally, listen as Anna Kendrick breaks down her career, starting with early roles in Camp and Rocket Science and taking us up through this year’s Trolls World Tour.

First up, special make-up effects artist Ben Bornstein spoke with Insider about the process of creating burn wounds for movies and TV shows. With experience on films like The Departed and The Fighter, as well as TV shows such as Gotham and Blindspot, Bornstein is an expert on special make-up effects, and here you can see his expertise with extensive prosthetic pieces on the face, body and even the eyes.

Next up, Patrick (H) Willems delivers a new video essay, this time focusing on director Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. The filmmaker restructures the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott to create two parallel timelines going back and forth in time, and this video essay shows how that makes the story that much more powerful.

Finally, right now you can catch Anna Kendrick in the new HBO Max series Love Life, so Vanity Fair wanted the actress to take a look back at the start of her career with Camp in 2003 and Rocket Science in 2007. Then they make stops at big movies like The Twilight Saga, Up in the Air, 50/50, Pitch Perfect, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Trolls, A Simple Favor, and more.