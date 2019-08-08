The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Guillermo del Toro received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles earlier this week. Plus, check out a TV directors roundtable with Adam McKay, Patty Jenkins, Ava DuVernay and more, and watch as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin ventures out to the 2019 CatCon with actress Kat Dennings.

First up, director Guillermo del Toro finally got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, available here in its entirety via Variety, happened in Hollywood earlier this week with notable guests such as Lana Del Rey and J.J. Abrams in attendance. In his acceptance of this honor, del Toro defended immigrants and spoke passionately about his heritage and cinema, just as we’d expect.

Next, The Hollywood Reporter has another roundtable discussion with some of the most buzzed about television directors this year. Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora), Patty Jenkins (I Am the Night), Jean Marc Vallée (Sharp Objects), Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), David Nutter (Game of Thrones) and Adam McKay (Succession) all take part, and funnily enough, most of them are also feature film directors.

Finally, for some reason, Macaulay Culkin went to CatCon 2019 with his friend and fellow actress Kat Dennings, and they walked around the showfloor checking out the fun and oddities of anything and everything to do with cats. There are people in big cat suits, interviews with cats in beds, paper cat masks, and so much more that you never thought you’d ever see.