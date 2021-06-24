(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at how Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint grew up in the Harry Potter franchise. Plus, find out how realistic satellite surveillance scenes are in movies such as Enemy of the State, Zero Dark Thirty, and more. And finally, take a closer look at the Spider-Man LEGO set of The Daily Bugle with the designer showing all the cool details.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has posted a featurette taking a look at the early growth of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter franchise. The video looks at how young the stars were when they landed the now iconic roles, and shows how they quickly grew up by the time Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban rolled around.

Next, Wired brought in Keith Maskback, former director of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance integration for the US Army, to talk about the realism of spy satellite and surveillance technology in movies. See what he thinks of scenes from Enemy of the State, Zero Dark Thirty, Patriot Games, Independence Day, and TV shows like The West Wing, Homeland, and even Archer.

Finally, the LEGO Spider-Man playset of The Daily Bugle was released last month. If you want to take a closer look before you choose to spend the cash on this cool Marvel Comics setting, designer Mark Stafford explores some of the finer details. From Aunt May bringing wheat cakes to Peter Parker to all the newspapers displayed on the office walls, there are tons of wonderful little touches.