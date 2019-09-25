The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how three motion capture performers worked together to help create Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Plus, Patrick Warburton improvises nine new cartoon characters after seeing them for the first time, and a Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is cut in the style of the old school Terminator movies (aka the good ones).

First up, Godzilla King of the Monsters featurette from the home video release shows how three motion capture performers were tied together in order to help create the kaiju known as Ghidorah. Three actors were used in order to give each head of the monster its own unique movement and personality, but the look kind of goofy while acting out some of the sequences.

Next up, Patrick Warburton is best known for voicing characters like Joe Swanson on Family Guy and Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove. So Vanity Fair had him sit down to improvise voices for nine new, random cartoon characters that he’s never seen until now. Hear about his process of finding the voice for characters and see if he can bring these characters to life.

Finally, Terminator: Dark Fate is trying to throw back to the outstanding action of The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. So to help push that along, Nerdist created a vintage style trailer that makes the movie feel like it came out of the 1980s. Hopefully the movie has the same kind of throwback style while bring the franchise into modern day in a better way than the previous sequels.