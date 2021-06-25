(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this special Fast and Furious edition, take a look back at 20 years of The Fast Saga with the various cast members from over the years. Plus, see how the cast and crew of F9 pulled off seven huge stunts with a surprising number of practical effects. And finally, find out how the original The Fast and the Furious compares to the Vibe Magazine article from 1998 that inspired it.

First up, it’s hard to believe, but we’ve somehow had 20 years of The Fast Saga. Here’s a little celebratory featurette looking back at the legacy of the franchise that began with The Fast and the Furious back in 2001 and will soon come to a close with a two-part finale. See how the cast has grown and changed over the years and how the franchise became bigger than anyone ever thought it could be.

Next, Movies Insider takes a look at how seven epic stunts were pulled off for the production of F9. Listen as director Justin Lin and stunt coordinator Andy Gill breakdown the practical side of swinging a car around a cliffside, throwing cars around with magnets, and making a 26-ton, three-section truck drive upside down.

Finally, you might not remember this, but the beginning of The Fast and the Furious franchise was based on a 1998 article from Vibe Magazine about east coast street racing legend Rafael Estevez. Before The Fast Saga was a globe-trotting, spy action film series, it was just a simple buddy cop action movie set in the world of illegal drag racing, and CineFix dives into how much the movie departed from the original article.