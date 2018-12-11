The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Family Guy gave a fond and funny farewell to Carrie Fisher and her recurring character on the series. Plus, a video essay explores what makes Home Alone a holiday classic that’s also just a great movie, and VICE goes behind the scenes of The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

First up, Family Guy said goodbye to the late, great Carrie Fisher, as well as her character Angela, who was Peter Griffin’s boss at the Pawtucket Patriot brewery. After opening with the lyrics to movie theme songs, Peter says at Angela’s funeral, “She had grace, courage and an unmated zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess.”

Next, Patrick (H) Willems is back with a timely holiday video essay focusing on the enduring greatness of Home Alone. The video essay dives into why this movie endures over other similar films like Blank Check and Man of the House, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that John Hughes had a hand in this movie and brought some of his greatness to the film.

Finally, VICE went behind the scenes of the making of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the latest attempt to bring Stieg Larsson‘s book series focusing on Lisbeth Salander to life. Claire Foy stars in the film, which wasn’t a big hit at the box office, but this is extensive look at how the movie was brought to life by director Fede Alvarez.